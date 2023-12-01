Wyandotte residents raise a stink about sewage smell

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – Residents raised a stink about a noxious sewer smell when the Downriver Utility Wastewater Authority unsuccessfully tried to use a different wastewater treatment material.

Veolia North America Plant Manager Travis Tuma and Veolia Regional Vice President Clete Ketter, who are not direct representatives of DUWA, explained that the source of the problematic smell was resolved by returning to the former formula, but it took several days for the odor to dissipate from the system.

Ketter said Veolia has operated the Wyandotte DUWA waste water plant since 2018, and has seen substantial improvements during the past five years for the 13 communities it serves.

“An odor issue has recently created serious discomfort for people who live near the plant, especially in Wyandotte,” he said. “We want to explain what happened and how we addressed it, and what we are going to do going forward to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

Ketter said that Veolia, working with DUWA, has been upgrading the system to handle bio-solids, which is solid sewage that is left over after the wastewater has been treated and released into the Detroit River.

He said they tried to install a new dryer system, which dries the wet bio-solids so they can be hauled away from the plant in trucks, the goal of which is to reduce the cost, because hauling liquid weighs more.

Ketter said the mixture of chemicals used in the treatment process was changed, one of which was to reduce the level of ferric chloride, which can cause complications in the storage of dry bio-solids and doubles in controlling odors in the waste treatment plant.

“To counter the removal of the ferric chloride, we began to use a hydrogen peroxide system in the test trial to control those odors,” he said. “Unfortunately, as we all discovered in the past weeks, it was not as effective as the ferric chloride.”

Ketter said the DUWA workers became aware of the odor problem at the same time as the residents, and took steps to fix it. He said that while the odor did not pose a health risk, he acknowledged that it was unacceptable.