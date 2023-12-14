Melvindale inaugurates newly elected officials

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE – The newly elected mayor, city council, clerk and treasurer were sworn in during the Dec. 6 council meeting by 24th District Court Judge Richard Page in the standing-room-only chamber.

Past City Councilmember Nicole Shkira, who defeated incumbent Mayor Wheeler Marsee by 42 votes in a contentious race, was sworn in as mayor, followed by the six council members.

Five of the incumbent council members – Joe Jackson, Stan Filipowski, Julie Rauser, Scott Frederick and Dawn Cartrette, were re-elected, with newcomer Saleim Abuali, the second highest vote-getter, joining the body. Incumbent Steve Densmore, who recently became the Ypsilanti fire chief, did not run for re-election.

Diana Zarazua, who ran unopposed, was sworn in as the new city clerk. She served in the position in the past, before Linda Land, who did not seek another term as city clerk when she ran for mayor and was eliminated during the primary.

Khaled Ahmed mounted a successful write-in campaign for city treasurer when no candidate filed for the position by the election deadline. He received 209 write-in votes, which represented 14 percent of those voting in the election.