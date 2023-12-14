Wyandotte’s Shop with a Cop delivers smiles

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – The Police Department’s seventh annual Shop with a Cop event, held Dec. 5 at the Southgate Meijer, delivered smiles and seasonal joy to the participating children, officers and spouses.

Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton said that past events have had a positive impact on more than 300 children.

He said generous sponsors provide monetary donations, and Southgate Meijer Store Director Raquel Jackson and Human Resources Representative Sarah Shay made the event logistically possible.

“This year we had nearly 50 children attend the event,” Hamilton said. “Each child received $300 to $500 each.”

He said they fed the attendees, and 25 police officers and spouses participated in Shop with a Cop this year, along with a dozen additional volunteers.

“Each officer who attended did so on their own time, and some had to extend their 12- hour shift to a 15- or 16-hour day,” Hamilton said. “It’s this dedication and empathetic quality that makes this department so special.”

In addition to appreciating Meijer’s support, Hamilton thanked the other sponsors: Bob Wery, owner of My Place Bar and Grill; Bob and Joe Groat of Groat Brothers Towing; Kelly O’Brien of Expert Mechanical; Glow Fish Studios; Debra and Alain Cusson; Wyandotte Industries; John Oliverio, owner of Oliverio Auto Care; Janet’s Closet; Discount Drinks; Libra Marine; Al Stamintz; Ziad Nakad, owner of Silver Shores Waterfront and The Bentley; and Downriver Music Bingo.