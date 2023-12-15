Times-Herald and Sunday Times Newspapers

Jingle Bell Bash creates family fun at Commandant’s Quarters

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Children enjoy crafts during the Jingle Bell Bash Dec. 9 on the grounds of the Dearborn Historical Museum’s Commandant’s Quarters.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
A young girl cautiously approaches Santa during the Jingle Bell Bash Dec. 9 inside the Dearborn Historical Museum’s Commandant’s Quarters.

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Holiday memories were made as families had fun on the grounds of the Dearborn Historical Museum’s Commandant’s Quarters during the city’s Jingle Bell Bash. 

The mild weather allowed attendees to enjoy the outdoor activities without getting chilled, whether playing outdoor games, making crafts or enjoying a snack.

Miniature golf putting stations were popular, as were the foam and Velcro version of axe tossing. 

Fire pits allowed marshmallow toasting, which provided the delicious gooey center of S’mores, a chocolate and graham cracker concoction. 

Santa Claus awaited his young visitors inside the Commandant’s Quarters in the parlor, and he lent an attentive ear and patiently posed for photos. 

Event sponsors included Exclusive Event Rentals LLC, Mochi Dough and Bober Tea, and The Great Commoner café. 

The Dearborn Historical Museum will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 15 at the McFadden-Ross House, 915 S. Brady St. Admission is free. The event will feature an “I have a dream” cloud wall, games and more.

For more information, go to thedhm.org.

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Miniature golf putting stations entertain children and adults during the Jingle Bell Bash Dec. 9 on the grounds of the Dearborn Historical Museum’s Commandant’s Quarters.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Axe throwing, with a foam and Velcro twist, provides a unique game station during the Jingle Bell Bash Dec. 9 on the grounds of the Dearborn Historical Museum’s Commandant’s Quarters.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Dads and daughters enjoy an outdoor game station during the Jingle Bell Bash Dec. 9 on the grounds of the Dearborn Historical Museum’s Commandant’s Quarters.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Children toast marshmallows for S’Mores during the Jingle Bell Bash Dec. 9 on the grounds of the Dearborn Historical Museum’s Commandant’s Quarters.