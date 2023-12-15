Jingle Bell Bash creates family fun at Commandant’s Quarters

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Holiday memories were made as families had fun on the grounds of the Dearborn Historical Museum’s Commandant’s Quarters during the city’s Jingle Bell Bash.

The mild weather allowed attendees to enjoy the outdoor activities without getting chilled, whether playing outdoor games, making crafts or enjoying a snack.

Miniature golf putting stations were popular, as were the foam and Velcro version of axe tossing.

Fire pits allowed marshmallow toasting, which provided the delicious gooey center of S’mores, a chocolate and graham cracker concoction.

Santa Claus awaited his young visitors inside the Commandant’s Quarters in the parlor, and he lent an attentive ear and patiently posed for photos.

Event sponsors included Exclusive Event Rentals LLC, Mochi Dough and Bober Tea, and The Great Commoner café.

The Dearborn Historical Museum will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 15 at the McFadden-Ross House, 915 S. Brady St. Admission is free. The event will feature an “I have a dream” cloud wall, games and more.

For more information, go to thedhm.org.