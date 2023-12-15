New Heights council members sworn in

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS – Newly-elected City Councilmembers Denise Malinowski-Maxwell and Hassan Saab were sworn in at the Dec. 12 council meeting by 20th District Court Judge Mark Plawecki, and will take office in January.

Incumbent Councilmember Mo Baydoun was sworn in earlier in the week.

Of the field of six candidates, Baydoun received the most votes, 4,085, followed by Malinowski-Maxwell, with 3,659, and Saab, with 1,742 votes.

Malinowski-Maxwell, who formerly served as the city council chair, did not run for council in the last election cycle, when she ran for mayor and lost to Bill Bazzi.

Not elected were Ray Muscat, who was on the ballot but who was not seeking re-election due to health concerns, with 1,661 votes; Zouher Abdel-Hak, an appointed incumbent, with 1,577 votes; and challenger Ahmad Alkaabi, with 747 votes.