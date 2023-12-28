Identity thief runs up credit card bill

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — An Iowa man reported Dec. 4 that an identity thief opened a Tractor Supply credit card in his name and spent $2,567 at the Trenton store location.

He said the unpaid balance is negatively impacting his credit score.

The victim said he obtained video footage of the suspect, a man dressed in black, while in the store, as well as a Nov. 6 purchase receipt and photos of the suspect’s vehicle, a Chevy Suburban or Tahoe.

The man was advised to continue to monitor his personal and credit accounts.