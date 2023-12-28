Speeding driver found with meth

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A 34-year-old Monroe man was charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine Dec. 9 following a traffic stop for speeding on Fort Street near Quarry Road.

The man, who was on probation for a firearms offense, had a Karambit knife protruding from the seat next to him.

In an attempt to separate the man from any weapons, the officer convinced the man, who initially refused, to step out of the vehicle voluntarily.

In a subsequent search, the man was found to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine, for which he was arrested.