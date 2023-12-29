Elected officials honor outgoing Heights Council Chair Dave Abdallah

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS – Outgoing City Council Chair Dave Abdallah was honored Dec. 12 by his fellow council members, state Rep. Erin Byrnes (D-15th District) and by Wayne County Commissioner David Knezek (D-8th District).

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-12th District) and state Sen. Sylvia Santana (D-2nd District) sent commendations in absentia.

The council posed with Abdallah in chambers, as did his family, including his two young granddaughters, whom the outgoing chair proudly held.

While Mayor Bill Bazzi was conspicuously silent and absent from the photos, the outpouring of praise from others blunted the snub.

Councilmember Hassan Ahmad said he had mixed emotions with respect to Abdallah’s departure, and that his heart was brimming with gratitude and filled with sorrow.

“For the past eight years you have dedicated yourself to the betterment of our city, not only as a tireless council member, but also as a beacon of inspiration and mentorship to many people, including myself,” he said.

Ahmad said Abdallah’s success as a local Realtor was not just about transactions, but about contributing significantly to the growth and prosperity of the community, a commitment to community development, and an advocacy for social causes that has left a lasting mark on the city.

“Yet it’s your role as a personal mentor that has totally set you apart,” he said. “Your wisdom and guidance have shaped leaders of tomorrow, extending your influence far beyond the confines of city hall.”

Ahmad said he and his colleagues were saddened by the thought that he would no longer be serving with them.

He described Abdallah as a loving husband, a devoted father and a proud grandfather.

“Your dedication to family reflects the values that have guided you in public service and beyond, and now, adding another illustrious chapter to your story, you have rightfully earned a place in the hall of fame,” Ahmad said. “This honor is a testament to your outstanding contributions both professionally and personally.”

He said the council’s proclamation represents the deep appreciation the council feels for his selfless service, leadership and the positive impact he has had on each of them.

“Thank you for leaving a permanent mark on our city and lives,” Ahmad said. “Your legacy will continue to inspire us for years to come.”

Councilmember Mo Baydoun said it was emotional hearing Abdallah say “here” during roll call for one of the last times.

“I’m sure many of us will be reaching out and begging him to do it again,” he said.

Baydoun acknowledged that having more time to spend with his family was a priority with Abdallah.

“He always reminds me to make time for your children, to make time for your family,” he said.

Baydoun said Abdallah learned public service from his father, who, when living in the Middle East, used his nice car to take wounded people to the hospital.

He said that Abdallah may be the most favored public servant in all of Wayne County or maybe even in the state of Michigan.

“We are going to truly miss you, and I can’t find any better mentor,” Baydoun said.

Byrnes, who brought a certificate signed by her and Santana, said Abdallah has been an exemplary public servant.

“I know that your time on city council may be coming to a close, but I am certain that your time in public service is far from ending,” she said. “From your eight years on city council to being beyond successful in the real estate business, I think you have set such a strong example for everyone in this community.”

Byrnes said Abdallah’s colleagues’ heartfelt words and his family’s presence in the chamber spoke not only to who he was as a public servant and as a business professional, but to who he is as a person.

“I know how bittersweet it is to transition out of a city council role,” she said. “It’s mixed emotions. I’m sure there is excitement and maybe a little bit of relief, but also some sadness, but know that you won’t be going far, and you are going to carry everyone with you in your heart, and I think certainly your spirit of service is going to live on, not only in this space and with this council, but with the city.”

Knezek said that when he recalls when Abdallah first decided to run for office in 2016, he discovered during their initial conversations that he would make a great council member.

“He knows our community inside and out, he knows the streets and he’s probably sold all the houses two or three times, so this would be a good person to have on council,” he said.

Knezek said Abdallah already had name recognition on billboards and even on shopping carts as a Realtor, which would be an advantage when entering the political arena.

He said when Abdallah is out in the community, it is never about him, but about how he can serve others.

“You name the restaurant, you name the coffee shop, if I walk in and see Dave there, he is mentoring somebody who is young and up-and-coming, because he has known success and he wants to make sure that he can pay that forward to other people,” he said. “And I think there is no greater manifestation of the man that he is, the contributions that he has made, than when you look at his kids.”

Knezek said Abdallah is a great representation of a family man and of an American, who achieved the American dream and then decided to give back through service to his community.

“What a blessing we all have to have known Dave Abdallah,” he said. “It’s so bittersweet to know you are not going to be up there. I know you are just a phone call away, and I know your service to our community is not done, so it’s not a goodbye forever, it’s just a ‘for now’ type of thing.”

Tlaib, who was in Washington, D.C., sent a proclamation honoring Abdallah, commending how he gives back to the community and makes lives better.

She said he strives to uplift the voices and concerns of the residents and works hard to strengthen the economy within Dearborn Heights.

Abdallah said he is all about giving, not taking, so he was a bit outside of his comfort zone and couldn’t begin to find words to express what an honor this was to him.

“It’s been an honor for me to serve on the council,” he said. “To actually serve as an elected official has been such an honor for me, because this is a country that I came to as a little child and I’ve been blessed to live in this great country, and for me to get the opportunity to give back to this great country and this great city that I love was absolutely an honor for me.”

Abdallah said he had no regrets and enjoyed his service.

“I love government, I love giving back and I love helping people, so it’s been an honor, it’s been a blessing, but I just need to take some time and spend it with my family,” he said. “So, thank you very much, I love you all, and ‘Go Lions!’”