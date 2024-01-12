Allen Park council member steps into treasurer spot

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

ALLEN PARK – The city government is undergoing change as a council member resigned to fill the vacant city treasurer position, and a former council member is expected to be reinstated to the body.

The city treasurer position, an elected post, was a full-time position when it was held by Maureen Armstrong. However, upon the recommendation of the city’s compensation commission, the position was changed to a part-time job without benefits.

Frank Liberati, who owns a local bakery and deli, and who has served in other elected positions, including the state House of Representatives, realized after he was elected to the treasurer spot in September that running his business while serving as a part-time treasurer would put stress on his family and business.

Had the position remained full-time, he could have hired someone to work at his business while he was at city hall, as he did when serving in Lansing in the past as a state representative.

When Liberati resigned from his treasurer position Dec. 12, Tim Estheimer, a newly elected council member, decided to resign his council seat and step into the treasurer role. He originally considered running for the position, but opted not to run against Liberati, who had the advantage of strong name recognition.

Estheimer, a businessman with city commission experience, resigned his council seat Jan. 9, at the end of the city council meeting.

At the upcoming Jan. 23 council meeting, past Councilmember Daniel Loyd is expected to fill the vacant position.

Loyd, who was omitted from the city council ballot last fall because of a technicality, ran a strong write-in campaign, but was the first runner-up. Traditionally, an empty council seat is offered to the next election runner up.