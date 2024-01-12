Dearborn Education Foundation to receive $50,000 grant from Consumers Green Schoolyards project

DEARBORN — A unique environmental initiative on the grounds of Salina Elementary and Intermediate schools will continue to grow DUE to a grant to the Dearborn Education Foundation.

Consumers Energy Foundation awarded $50,000 to the foundation for its Green Schoolyards project, a working garden and butterfly habitat enjoyed by children and adults in the South End. The natural play-learn oasis is a joint initiative of the city, Dearborn Public Schools, Children & Nature Network, and other partners in addition to the Dearborn Education Foundation.

The grant will help fund a portion of a new nature playscape at Salina that will incorporate trees, logs, limbs, and wood-like materials. The money also will be used to reconfigure existing playground space for children to climb, run, crawl, balance, spin and develop stamina and flexibility.

DEF Executive Director Chastity Townsend said the play area will be mounded, have a water feature, tunnel and a rock-climbing wall as well as a log jam, spinner, stump walk and other amenities.

“The whole concept behind Green Schoolyards is to promote healthy living, environmental conservation, and social and play opportunities using trees, plants, rain gardens, and other resources,” Townsend said.

“At Salina, children enthusiastically visit and work in the garden, doing tasks such as weeding, and picking and tasting fresh vegetables. It’s a tranquil setting that brings together a blend of the neighborhood that is rich in culture.”

The Salina project has been in development for three years and puts Dearborn on track to join Detroit and Grand Rapids in being a state leader in such projects.

About the Dearborn Education Foundation

Founded in 1992 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit, the foundation’s mission is to fund innovative programs and tools, ensuring that all Dearborn Public Schools’ students reach their potential. Through a private donor base of individuals, businesses, and foundations, the dollars raised cover classroom and extracurricular materials and projects, including books, musical instruments, microscopes, computers, athletic equipment, art projects, and student competitions that would otherwise go unfunded.

