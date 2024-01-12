Fleeing car thief running red light killed in crash

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – An unidentified man in his 30s died the morning of Dec. 26 when he attempted to flee police officers in a stolen car and crashed when running a red light.

Police officers received a stolen vehicle alert from a license plate reader camera in the area of 12th Street and Goddard Road.

The car, a 2009 Ford Focus, was reported stolen Christmas Day in Grosse Pointe Park.

Responding police officer located the car on Fort Street, but the driver refused to yield to a traffic stop and increased speed on Fort Street as he headed toward Detroit.

At the Fort Street and Schaefer Road intersection, the driver disregarded the red light and crashed into a vehicle with the right-of-way. The other driver survived and was taken to a local hospital, where they were reported to be in stable condition.

The speeding driver had to be cut from the car with extrication tools, and was pronounce dead after being transported to a hospital.

The Detroit Police Fatal Squad is investing the crash.