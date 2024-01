By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE – The Public Safety commission voted 4-0 on Jan. 9 to replace Police Chief Dan Jones, who retires Feb. 4, with Lt. Robert Kennaley.

Public Safety Commission Chair Jeff Bolton said Lt. Nicholas Martinez also was a candidate for police chief, but he declined the nomination.

Kennaley, who supported newly elected Mayor Nicole Shkira during her campaign, reportedly received the mayor’s endorsement for the top spot.