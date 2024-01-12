Wyandotte domestic dispute turns deadly

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – A 22-year-old woman died from a fatal gunshot wound the morning of Jan. 2 following a suspected fight with her 23-year-old boyfriend in the 1100 block of Sycamore Street.

Responding officers found the man bleeding from a non-fatal gash to his leg. Preliminary findings at the scene indicate that an argument became physical, a handgun was produced and the resultant struggle escalated into the deadly shooting and the non-lethal cut.

The man was treated for his cut, then taken to the police station for questioning by investigators.

The Michigan State Police Crime Scene Unit is assisting with the investigation.