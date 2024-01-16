Martin Luther King Jr. remembered at McFadden-Ross House

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – The dream and civil rights work of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. were brought to life during a children’s program Jan. 15 at the Dearborn Historical Museum’s McFadden-Ross House.

In addition to a special story time led by City Councilmember Leslie Herrick, children were encouraged to design their own Martin Luther King Jr. postage stamp, to color and read the pages of a flip book on his history, and to solve a Martin Luther King Jr. Day word search puzzle.

A tablet was also available to children wanting to learn more about King’s life through an interactive website.

Museum Associate Hanna Elayan said the children could write their dreams on “I have a dream” clouds, then decorate them and add them to others on the museum’s cloud collection.

Museum Associate Julia DiLaura said she hopes the children attending will reflect on what the civil rights movement was and what needs to be done in the future.

“I think learning about someone like Martin Luther King Jr. gives them someone to look up to,” she said.

Museum Director Jack Tate said they try to present activities that will help children understand the significance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“In the past, we had some pictures that they could fill in and draw that relate to Martin Luther King,” he said. “Anything that we can think of that would intrigue the mind of the young person.”

Tate acknowledged that while the city of Dearborn did not embrace minorities during the Mayor Orville Hubbard era, the city has become more culturally diverse and welcoming with the four mayors that followed him: John O’Reilly Sr., Michael Guido, John O’Reilly Jr. and Abdullah Hammoud.

“The legacy of Hubbard has gone out the window – it’s gone,” he said. “And that’s a good thing.”