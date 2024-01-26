Byrnes, Brogan announce funding for fire station replacement

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS – State Rep. Erin Byrnes (D-15th District) and Fire Chief Dave Brogan announced Jan. 23 receiving $10 million in state funding to replace the Beech Daly fire station.

Byrnes said she worked with state Sen. Sylvia Santana (D-2nd District) in Lansing and with partners on the local level to get the project moving forward.

She said the money was allocated in last year’s state budget and will be earmarked specifically for the city’s fire department.

“The $10 million can only be used for the construction of the new fire station, so those funds are allocated for that express purpose,” Byrnes said. “We essentially have until the end of this calendar year, the end of 2024, to really pull together the scope, the details of the project, and then we’ll submit that information to the state to really get this off the ground and moving.”

She said the project will enhance public health and safety across the city.

Brogan said he and City Engineer Ali Dib and an architect did some investigation into the 25-year-old building and discovered that the existing fire station was built on slag, an absorptive material that expands, which caused the fire station floor to push up, the walls to push out, and doors to not open and close properly.

He said the roof is also aging, which, compounded by the building movement, is causing water leaks.

“The solution is ripping out all the interior walls, ripping out all the floors and all the slag and rebuilding it, which would cost way more than a new building would cost,” Brogan said. “We were struggling to come up with funding, and through a lot of work with everyone, we were very thankful to come up with the funding that we did, and we are very excited to be moving forward.”

He said the city is still trying to come up with the best site for the new fire station, and it would be nice to be off Ford Road or Warren Avenue, with Warren Avenue and Beech Daly being ideal.

Byrnes said they need to determine the new fire station’s location, estimated cost, a vendor who could break down the elements of the project and the staff needed to complete the project.

“The money is allocated for Dearborn Heights to build a new fire station, so it’s not in question,” she said. “We do have the money, it’s there and it’s ready to go. What we would just need to see is from our friends in local government is just the details and the elements of the project, and then you could essentially begin to spend the money once you have the project details laid out.”

Byrnes said U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-12th District) secured approximately $850,000 in gap funding for the project, which will provide a cushion in addition to the $10 million.