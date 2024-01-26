Dingell delivers state of the district address

Environment, infrastructure, supply chain issues highlighted

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – The environment, infrastructure and manufacturing supply chain issues were all key topics during U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell’s (D-6th District) Jan. 16 state of the district address.

She also officially announced that she will run for re-election.

The annual event, sponsored by the Southern Wayne County Regional Chamber of Commerce, was led by Ron Hinrichs, SWCRCC president and chief operating officer.

Dingell spoke of federal legislation designed to help the Downriver section of her district, including national investment in infrastructure, as well upcoming priorities to help the auto industry and to strengthen domestic manufacturing supply chains.

She said Downriver is seeing the impact of Brownfield investment first-hand, with the Downriver Community Conference managing one of the most robust and effective Brownfield programs in the country to clean up and redevelop former industrial sites, with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law supplying $3 million in the past year.

“The EPA held its national Brownfield conference here in Michigan,” Dingell said. “The Brownfield program Downriver was highlighted as one of the most successful in the country.”

She said the program makes communities safer and healthier, and encourage reinvestment in local economies.

“I am non-stop pushing to make sure the Brownfield program is reauthorized and fully funded,” Dingell said. “There are thousands of projects and millions of dollars still to come, and I look forward to getting these federal dollars to the communities that need them.”

On the automotive front, Dingell emphasized the importance of remembering that Michigan competes in a global marketplace.

She said that during the recent United Auto Workers negotiations, one of her goals was that the Stellantis Trenton Engine Plant remain open.

“The Trenton Engine Plant has built about 45 million engines and is the highest quality plant in the U.S.,” Dingell said. “It’s critical that we protect these jobs to ensure hardworking Americans get their fair share.”

She also spoke of the importance of ensuring an equal playing field when negotiating international trade agreements, with other countries meeting worker health and safety standards, as well as environmental standards.

She said the recent United Auto Workers labor agreement demonstrates what can happen when workers are given a seat at the table.

“When workers can work with management to keep these jobs in America, we keep our country at the forefront of manufacturing, innovation and technology,” Dingell said.

She said the COVID-19 pandemic showed the country first-hand the vulnerabilities of its supply chains, especially with the semiconductor chip shortages that forced manufacturing plants to halt assembly lines.

“We passed the $54.2 billion CHIPs and Science Act last Congress, which included $2 billion for mature technology nodes, with priority for critical manufacturing industries such as the auto industry,” Dingell said. “I’m working on bills in committee to bring a lot more supply chains home because not only are semiconductors important to vehicles and appliances and consumer electronics, they’re central to military, defense and secure communications.”

Dingell spoke about the need to control prescription drug prices, and the need to clean up perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl, “forever chemicals” in the environment that impact the air, water and soil. The Arkema site in Riverview and Wyandotte, along the Detroit River, is one such site, which Dingell said is critical to protecting our water.

“We have a lot of work to do,” she said.

Dingell also touched on the rancorous and vicious language that has become normalized by some in our society.

She said we need to think about how we are treating each other and how that impacts our democracy.

“We need to be polite, and we need to listen to each other,” Dingell said. “John Dingell taught me this years ago: God gave us two ears and one mouth for a reason – to listen more and talk less.”

She said communities need to embody respectfulness.

“United we stand, divided we fall,” Dingell said. “There are people who are fanning the flames of division, and we need to think about that.”