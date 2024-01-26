LP Council supports MDOT’s application for federal bridge grant

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK – The City Council voted Jan. 22 to support the Michigan Department of Transportation’s federal grant application for bridge replacement money, locally planned for the Harrison Street bridge near Fort Street.

MDOT needs local agencies to make a resolution of commitment to the bridge investment program grant application, which is made to the U.S. Department of Transportation Bridge Investment Program, and would bundle bridge replacement projects in the state.

Department of Public Works Director John Kozuh would be the city’s designated representative to coordinate with the bridge bundling program.

Kozuh said the bridge replacement could occur in 2026 if MDOT receives the federal grant.

MDOT reached out to the County Road Association of Michigan and the Michigan Municipal League to identify local bridges for inclusion.

The bridge replacement projects must be identified by local and regional master plans.

MDOT would oversee any warrant-related work, while the city would commit to the bridge’s long-term life-cycle maintenance.