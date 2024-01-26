Tensions between Melvindale mayor and city council members continue

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE – Tensions continue to permeate City Council meetings, with Mayor Nicole Shkira paying for attorney Bill Colovos to attend, take notes and selectively record portions of meetings.

Colovos recently resigned his seat on the Southgate City Council — whose meetings overlap those of the Melvindale City Council — when Shkira nominated him for the city attorney position. However, the council declined to confirm her selection, opting to retain long-time City Attorney Lawrence Coogan. Colovos’ acerbic remarks to select council members during past council meetings did little to win him support from the council.

Shkira selectively interrupted council members who failed to preface their on-the-record remarks during the meeting with the phrase “to the chair,” per Robert’s Rules of Order. Shkira, as mayor, serves as the chair during Melvindale City Council meetings.

In a hard-fought victory, Shkira was able to win the council’s support 4-0 for the reappointment of mayoral and city council secretary Cecilia Dally at the Jan. 17 council meeting, after being turned down by the council at an earlier meeting. Councilmembers Dawn Cartrette and Julie Rauser abstained from the vote, while Councilmembers Saleim Abuali, Joe Jackson, Stan Filipowski and Scott Frederick voted in favor.