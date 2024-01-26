The Dearborn Symphony invites you to celebrate Date Night

DEARBORN – Whether you are celebrating Valentine’s Day or Galentine’s Day, you’ll revel in the Dearborn Symphony’s fun journey through a musical history of dating and love at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center.

From the classical love songs of Mendelssohn, Pachelbel and Verdi and even the melodramatic couple Samson and Delilah’s wildest party scene to films where we all fell in love like “Pretty Woman,” “Ghost,” and “Out of Africa,” this is a unique program offering something for everyone.

Two lucky couples will even get to play to play “The Newlywed Game” during the concert. Call 313-565-2424 to be considered as contestants.

This concert also features special guests, the Dearborn Youth Symphony, in their annual side-by-side performance. These talented high school students represent 27 communities throughout southeast Michigan and Music Director and Conductor Steven Jarvi skillfully combines them with our orchestra for a program not to be missed.

The Dearborn Symphony’s blockbuster 62nd season continues March 15 with a night of epic movie music that has captured our imagination for decades on “Movie Night.” The season ends on May 3 with a veritable feast for the senses, “Carmina Burana” featuring the Vanguard Grand Chorus.

Mini-season subscriptions of three concerts are still available by calling the Symphony office or going to www.dearbornsymphony.org.

Individual concert ticket prices range from $18 to $38 for adults and $10 to $15 for students. Tickets are available by calling the Symphony office at 313-565-2424 or the theater box office at 313-943-2354.

Go to dearbornsymphony.org for more information.

The Dearborn Symphony has partnered with local restaurants for “Dinner and a Concert.” The restaurants offer a 20 percent discount to symphony ticket-holders on concert nights. Reservations are recommended at La Pita, Mint 29, TRIA at The Henry, The Great Commoner, Antonio’s Cucina Italiana in Dearborn Heights, and Roman Village in Dearborn.

Season sponsors include Dearborn Sausage Co. and North Empire with additional support from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council, and the National Endowment for the Arts. The Nov. 17 concert is sponsored by the Dearborn Orchestral Society Endowment Fund.

The Dearborn Symphony has been named “Outstanding Community Orchestra” six times by Detroit Music Awards and is a contributor of the arts in Dearborn and the Downriver community.