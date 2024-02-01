A Tale of Our Cities: Mayors Hammoud and Bazzi share city updates

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud and Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi answered questions about their respective cities during the Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce A Tale of Our Cities breakfast meeting Jan. 16 at Park Place.

Hammoud said 2024 offers many unique opportunities for Dearborn.

“We were the fastest growing city in the state of Michigan, according to the last census,” he said. “We’re the seventh largest city and the third largest school district, and we want to continue on that pathway for economic growth.”

Hammoud said Dearborn, a home to many immigrants and refugees, is positioned to be a welcoming city.

He said the city’s average age is 30, a decade younger than the average age of 40 in the state overall, with 50 percent of Dearborn’s population younger than 25 years old.

Hammoud said placemaking – transforming public spaces to strengthen the connections between people and the places – encourages people to stay in a city after they graduate from school.

Bazzi said the Van Born Corridor project is currently an important focus of the city of Dearborn Heights, which it is working on with the city of Taylor.

He said they are seeking grants to allow businesses on the corridor to improve their storefronts.

Bazzi said Dearborn Heights also hopes to improve its Warren Avenue district.

“We also have a lot of great things going on in Dearborn Heights,” he said. “We’re tightening up on a lot of the ordinances in the city, and we are actually attracting a lot of businesses coming into our city.

“There are buildings that have been empty for a couple decades, and just in a month and a half we have three businesses that opened up in buildings that had been vacant for years.”

Hammoud said Dearborn has hired business liaisons to visit business owners in the city to ask them what it would take for them to expand, and spoke of grants for façade or for moving grease traps indoors so they don’t attract vermin outdoors.

“Maybe you are looking for a second location and you are not sure where to go,” he said. “We have some land that we own or we can work with some of the business owners that own parcels that you are interested in.”

Hammoud said this approach drives the equity equation across Dearborn when city officials are proactively approaching business owners.

“We are asking them, ‘What more would you like out of your city government?’” he said. “If you look at the events that we hosted over the last year, such as Ramadan Nights to the Summer Market, we also had record turnouts.”

Hammoud said more than 50,000 people attended the 2023 month-long Ramadan Nights events in west Dearborn, which were held on West Village Drive between Mason and Monroe streets.

He said this year they had record participation in restaurant week, with more than 50 businesses participating.

“We began to measure the data, and in that one week alone because of the social media efforts of this business liaison team, on average, those business owners saw an over 25 percent increase in revenue for that week, so that’s also adding to how we can be more proactive in listening to the business owners and recognizing their needs, and hopefully trying to have a positive relationship across the city of Dearborn.”

Bazzi said when he became mayor, the first thing he tried to do was remove some of the roadblocks businesses faced when trying to establish a business in Dearborn Heights.

“As you can see, a lot of business is coming into the city, a lot more now than before, because we did remove all the roadblocks,” he said. “My door’s always open when businesses come to me, and so we meet with them, with the building department and whoever is involved to try and see what we can do.”

Bazzi said he started doing business tours across the city to promote the businesses on social media.

He said they are enforcing codes to attract businesses, as well as establishing a business-friendly climate in the city.

When asked how he plans to foster innovation and position Dearborn as a regional hub, Hammoud the city is uniquely positioned because it is the home of the University of Michigan-Dearborn and Henry Ford College, as well as being the only K-14 school system in the state.

“You can actually graduate with an associate’s degree tuition-free in the city of Dearborn,” he said. “So, while the rest of the country has been debating tuition-free associates pathways, Dearborn’s been doing it for decades.”

Hammoud said employers are looking for young people who have a good education, and Dearborn supplies that.

“That is the formula for success when it comes to workforce,” he said.

Hammoud said the largest two-year nursing program in the state is at HFC, and they have established a program with Corewell Health to hire the qualified nurses graduating from HFC at its southeast Michigan facilities and Corewell Health will cover part of the tuition cost.

“So, now, if you go to Henry Ford College, not only do you have 50 percent less tuition you have to pay, you no longer have to think about where you are going to be working afterwards,” he said. “The job is guaranteed, and if there is any signing bonus that Corewell is offering to the general market, all those signing bonuses and pay rate is all applicable to all those students in the guaranteed job pipeline. That is something that is transforming.”

Hammoud said that by tackling the barriers to education and training that young people face, the result will be transformative.

He said Dearborn has just landed a cyber-security workplace employer to come and settle in Dearborn, and they won out over Miami.

“It wasn’t the weather that landed them here,” he said. “We positioned this unique K-to-14 model as to why they should come to the city of Dearborn, and they are projected to have a thousand employees over the next five years.”

Bazzi said he tries to treat both the south end and north end of Dearborn Heights equally, so that one section of the city doesn’t feel like it is being short-changed.

He said the flooding along the Ecorse Creek is another major issue the city is facing.

“We are applying for a lot of grants, for both Ecorse Creek and the Rouge watersheds,” Bazzi said. “We are trying to get as much funding as possible to make sure that people feel comfortable everywhere in the city of Dearborn Heights.”

Hammoud noted that the city’s significant investment in infrastructure and services is driven in part to the abundance of governmental funding available.

“There are so many landmark pieces of legislation that came out of Congress, allowing us to draw down those grant dollars, and we are taking every opportunity that we can,” he said. “Last year we announced a $30 million investment in our parks and recreation system, which we are extremely proud of, and if you think of COVID, when everyone was locked indoors, the one place that saw the most families go out to was to our green spaces and to our parks, areas where folks come to connect with other residents, with their neighbors and with their families, and try to make those memories that we all love and hold dear for the rest of our lives growing up in Dearborn.”

Hammoud said three new PEACE Parks are being created in the west, east and south sides of the city while Dearborn is also reinvesting in its existing parks.

He said the city just announced that it will be building two new inclusive playscapes, unlike anything in existence in the city, at Crowley Park in the west end and Ford Woods Park in the east end.

“We are making sure that the investments that we are making are spread across equally the city of Dearborn,” Hammoud said.

He also announced that Dearborn recently received a $25 million Safe Streets grant for Warren Avenue, from Lonyo Street to Greenfield Road.

Hammoud said Wayne County had committed $5 million to Warren Avenue’s resurfacing in 2025, so that money was used as a pledge during the grant application process.

He said the project will include façade improvement grants for local businesses with a coordinated design, as well as improving the sidewalks, lighting and the institution of traffic calming measures.

Hammoud said when the road is dug up, the city will look at what water lines need replacing.

He said 2024 will be a planning year, and in 2026 the project should be fully completed.

“In total, in our first two years, we’ve nearly $100 million in grants we’ve received in the city of Dearborn,” Hammoud said. “And to put that in perspective, our total city budget is about $135 million dollars, and so it’s pretty phenomenal, the work that we’ve been doing.”

He said the loss of a 7-mill operating renewal and the tax devaluation of office space post-COVID had a significant impact on the city’s revenue, so having a balanced budget going forward is important.

“We really have to restructure the way the city does business to sustain itself,” he said.

Hammoud stressed the importance of a balanced city budget without drawing on savings.

“Not only are we keeping our promise to our retirees, but also keeping our promises to our city employees and to our residents, as the investments we are making and the services we are offering, and we also have a pathway to ensure that they are balanced and they are sustained not only for our generation, but God willing for generations to come.”