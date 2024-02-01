Shooting at Thunderbowl Lanes under investigation

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

ALLEN PARK – Police officials are investigation a late-night shooting Jan. 27 at Thunderbowl Lanes that put a 34-year-old man in the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Allen Park police were called to the scene at 11:33 p.m. Saturday, and called for mutual aid from Lincoln Park, Melvindale and Southgate police departments, with AP firefighters taking the victim to a local hospital.

Once it was determined that the shooter had left the area, Allen Park police detectives processed the scene and questioned witnesses.

Allen Park Police Chief Christopher Egan asked the newly formed Downriver Violent Crimes Task Force to help with the investigation.

He said data from Flock license plate reader cameras in the area are being used to identify possible suspect vehicles.

The late owner of Thunderbowl Lanes, Thomas Strobl, sponsored the purchase of the city’s first two Flock cameras.

Egan said police detectives are assessing probable cause to identify the shooter and obtain an arrest warrant.

He said that while gun violence is rare in Allen Park and the incident poses no risk to the public, he understands how it is frightening to the community.

“We only ask the public for their patience in allowing our detectives time to conduct a thorough investigation before we release more information on this case,” Egan said.

He asked those with information regarding the case to contact Detective Sgt. Ilie Fetelea at 313-381-8289 or [email protected].