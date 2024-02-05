‘Souper Bowl’ returns for Fish & Loaves

Fish & Loaves Community Food Pantry announced return of its Souper Bowl Saturday Food Drive from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 10.

Volunteers will be stationed at Kroger stores in Taylor (7000 Monroe Blvd.) and Grosse Ile (8999 Macomb St.). Shoppers and visitors can donate canned goods, shelf stable items, and monetary donations, with all proceeds supporting Fish & Loaves.

Fish & Loaves Community Food Pantry, founded in 2008, serves the Downriver region. As a client-choice pantry, the organization allows families and individuals to “shop” the grocery store-like pantry, selecting from a wide range of canned goods, refrigerated and frozen foods, dairy products and seasonal produce.

The client-choice model affirms the dignity of the families and individuals served. Fish & Loaves distributed 2.8 million pounds of food to more than 45,000 households in 2023.

The event is sponsored by Real Estate One Charitable Foundation.