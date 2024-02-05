Suspicious fire on Van Born destroys semi-trucks, boat

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS – A suspicious fire destroyed 12 semi-trucks and a boat early Sunday morning at an outdoor storage yard at 26380 Van Born Road between Inkster and Beech Daly roads.

Fire Chief Dave Brogan said he suspects arson, but the suspicious fire is still under investigation.

He said all of the semi-trucks and the boat were burning by the time firefighters arrived shortly after receiving a call at 1:44 a.m. Sunday morning.

“To have that many burning all at once is not natural fire behavior,” Brogan said. “It didn’t actually spread from one unit to the next that quickly.”

He said the fire marshal and fire inspector were working at the site with police officials to try to determine the cause.

Brogan said firefighters from Detroit Metropolitan Airport were initially contacted, but their foam truck was not used to extinguish any fires because of the per- and polyfluorinated forever chemicals in the fire-fighting foam.

He said fire-fighting foam is usually reserved for a gasoline spill, such as with a tanker truck, to limit firefighter exposure to PFAS.