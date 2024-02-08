Birthday party ends with theft

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — After a child’s birthday party that was held the afternoon of Jan. 21 at McDonald’s, 3355 West Road, the child’s presents, collectively valued at about $250, were stolen from the trunk of a Ford Escape when the birthday girl’s grandmother went back into the restaurant to package up the remaining birthday cake.

The complainant said they were away from their vehicle only for about five minutes.

Stolen were two large Squishmallows, a Slime kit, a unicorn painting kit, a rock painting kit, an Aurora Rainbow High doll, a Disney Stitch doll, a package of batteries and two T-shirts.