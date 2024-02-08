Conmen try to bilk homeowner with overpriced repair

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — Two conmen in a U-Haul truck tried to bilk a female homeowner in the 900 block of St. John Street the afternoon of Jan. 30 out of $3,500 for a $200 agreed-upon caulking repair.

The men showed her a gap between her house’s foundation and her driveway cement, and said they would do the caulking for $200, but afterward tried to intimidate her into paying the higher amount. When the woman called police officers, the scam artists fled the scene.

The men then called her 18 times by phone demanding payment. When a police officer called the men, they claimed that the incident was a misunderstanding, and declined to return to the house for the initial $200 they had agreed upon.