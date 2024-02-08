Disorderly trespasser arrested 

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A 33-year-old Detroit man who has a habit of harassing and intimidating the residents of an apartment complex in the 4200 block of Quarry Street was arrested Jan. 3 for disorderly conduct, trespassing, and for resisting and obstructing.

The manager of the apartment complex said the man, who does not live there, has a history of bothering the residents, and said the man has ignored repeated warnings to stay away from the property.

When police officers arrived, the man refused to cooperate, and began shouting profanities and threatening them. He was then taken into custody, and he continued his defiance throughout the booking process, threatening the officers with physical harm and vowing to have “hits” put out on the arresting officers.