Former employee cashes paycheck twice

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — A man who only worked for a local restaurant for one day deposited his paycheck via mobile deposit on Jan. 17, then changed the amount on the check and deposited it again, defrauding his former employer.

The original check was for $103.50, which the man changed to 303.50 for the second mobile deposit. The man endorsed the check with his signature. Since the person only worked for one day, the complainant, who reported the fraud on Jan. 25, was unable to provide much information about him.