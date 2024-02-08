Man loses money in rental scam

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — An 18-year-old Allen Park man who saw a house for rent in Taylor on both Zillow and Facebook Marketplace learned an expensive lesson Dec. 21 after he sent $2,290 in eight electronic transactions to what turned out to be a scam artist.

The victim later learned that the house, which was occupied by an elderly woman, was not for rent.

The victim made eight of the payments through Cash App and one payment through Bitcoin. He was given a case number, and was told that it was unlikely that he would get his money back.