By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A 20-year-old Wyandotte man was arrested at 6:30 a.m. Jan. 30 inside CVS Pharmacy, 2025 Fort St., for attempting to shoplift beer and for multiple outstanding warrants after police officers originally headed to the area to investigate reports of a disorderly man.

He was taken into custody for retail fraud and for the outstanding warrants, and was uncooperative and unruly during the booking process.