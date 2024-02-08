Woman conned through email scam

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A woman’s personal information was stolen Dec. 7 when she responded to an email claiming she owed $500 to Paypal.

When the woman called a phone number given in the email message, she was instructed to download an app, which was actually a keystroke reader designed to steal her account and personal identity information.

The woman, who became suspicious while on the phone, hung up and contacted her bank. She discovered the con artists tried to withdraw $3,000 from her account, but the bank blocked it.