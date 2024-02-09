DPS and HFC leaders pitch upcoming millage renewals

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Leaders from Dearborn Public Schools and Henry Ford College stressed the importance of the millage renewals on the Feb. 27 ballot during a Feb. 3 League of Women Voters presentation.

HFC President Russell Kavalhuna and DPS directors David Mustonen and Tom Wall stressed the importance of both millage renewals to the schools impacted by it during the presentation at Christ Episcopal Church.

Kavalhuna stressed that the millage is to renew the same amount of money as before.

He noted that HFC is the only city-serving community college in the state, and provides free college classes for 2,700 local high school students, as well as free tuition to Dearborn residents age 60 and older.

Kavalhuna said the 4-mill renewal, which represents $20 million, is the same amount that taxpayers are currently paying, and represents 20 percent of the college budget.

He said HFC’s spending as of 2022 has generated an estimated $1.4 billion in economic activity.

Kavalhuna said the millage will support HFC operations by supporting employment and classroom investments, needed student collaboration and learning spaces, and the on-campus mini-campus for dual-enrolled high school students.

He said the college plans to establish a Southeast Michigan Student Success Center on the main campus by budgeting $2 million a year for the next eight years.

Kavalhuna said if the millage doesn’t pass, in-district tuition would increase significantly, and he would have to lay people off and cut programs, which he doesn’t want to do.

“Don’t let anyone tell you that it is a tax increase – it’s not – it’s continuing the same amount,” he said. “You’ve got the best bang for your buck for your property tax values.”

For more information about the HFC millage, go to hfcc.edu/millage.

Mustonen and Wall, who spoke about the DPS operating millage renewal, emphasized that the operating millage approved by voters produces $41 million of the school district’s $274 million general fund budget.

The general fund pays for teachers, classroom materials, utilities and more.

He said if the millage is not renewed, the district would have to significantly cut its spending, and the loss of income would give the district one of the lowest per pupil revenue rates in the state.

Cuts would impact staff, sports, arts and music, transportation, special services and facilities maintenance.

Mustonen said that a millage is not a bond, and will not be used for building renovations or upgrades, or new buses. Likewise, bonds cannot be used to pay for salaries and utility costs.

He said the operating milage renewal represents 16 percent of the DPS general fund, and is already in place, and with this renewal, homeowners would see their maximum tax capped at 4 mills, down from the current 6.17 mills.

Mustonen said businesses would continue to pay 18 mills as part of the per pupil funding the state allocates to the district.

For more information about the Dearborn Public Schools millage renewal, go to dearbornschools.org/operating-millage-renewal/.

Early voting is available Feb. 17 to 25, with absentee ballots available. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day, Feb. 27.