EGLE awards multi-million-dollar grants to Lincoln Park, Melvindale

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy announced Feb. 2 that Lincoln Park and Melvindale will receive multi-million-dollar grants from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.

EGLE announced that DWSRF will provide a $9.225 million grant to Melvindale and an $18.985 million grant to Lincoln Park.

Lincoln Park Mayor Michael Higgins said he is very happy with the grant.

“This will be a huge help for our water department and will go a long way with the water main issues we have had,” he said.

Higgins said that this grant, when combined with another grant to eliminate lead water service lines, will help the city enormously with its water and aging infrastructure issues.

In Lincoln Park, the $18.985 million grant will replace aging water mains and lead water service lines.

An estimated 27,000 linear feet of aging water mains will be replaced on 16 roadways, including sections of Cleophus Parkway, Philomene Boulevard, Garfield Avenue, McLain Avenue, Lincoln Avenue, Cleveland Avenue, Mill Street, Rose Avenue, Mark Avenue, Progress Avenue, Detroit Avenue, Mayflower Avenue, Capitol Avenue, Champaign Road, Lafayette Boulevard and Fort Park Boulevard.

It is estimated that 297 lead lines and 703 non-lead lines on those streets will be replaced.

In addition, an estimated 433 lead service lines will be replaced in other Lincoln Park locations.

The $9.225 million Melvindale grant will help replace old, undersized and failing water mains and lead water service lines.

The funds will replace approximately 6,150 linear feet of aging and failing water mains.

Other water mains will be upsized via pipe bursting.

An 8-foot main will be upsized to a 12-foot main on Allen Road between Greenfield Road and Outer Drive, and the old 16-foot mains will be replaced with new 16-foot mains.

A 6-foot main will be upsized to an 8-foot main on Flora Street, between Oakwood Boulevard and Rose Street.

An estimated 160 lead service lead lines will be replaced as well, with 90 along Allen Road and 70 along Flora Street. In addition, another 250 lead service lead lines will be replaced at other locations throughout the city.