Melvindale PD to lose Dearborn jail privileges

Mayor hopes to strike a deal with Allen Park

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE – The Police Department no longer will be able to house prisoners with the Dearborn Police Department after May 9, Mayor Nicole Shkira announced at the Feb. 7 City Council meeting.

She said a letter from Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin stated that the DPD had an issue with a Melvindale prisoner and as a result no longer wants to accept the liability of providing the service for Melvindale.

Shkira said she plans to meet with Allen Park Mayor Gail McLeod, since Melvindale currently shares court services with Allen Park.

“Hopefully they can accommodate us long term, or until we can figure out a different solution, because we literally have two-and-a-half months,” she said.

Shkira said there is a cost associated with housing people at the Melvindale Police Department’s lockup, which hasn’t been used in about six years.

“We don’t have the capacity to do Zoom for court, because there is no in-person court anymore,” she said. “So, there would be that computer system to make sure that the prisoners can via Zoom do their court cases.”

Shkira said she wants to try outside avenues first to avoid costing the city any additional expense to reactivate its jail.

She said in the past, under a different mayor, Allen Park did not want to house Melvindale’s prisoners.

“We did not get a very warm welcome,” she said. “The mayor told us that Allen Park wanted to be an island all of their own, and, unfortunately for them, there is no water.”

Shkira hopes to receive a more positive response from McLeod.

“I would like to try that avenue before we say, ‘Bring them back here,’” she said.

Lt. Robert Kennaley said if the Melvindale jail cells were put back into use, it would require a new surveillance camera system, because the existing equipment is out-of-date and is very grainy, and it is hard to see what is happening in the prisoner cells. He said one can’t even tell if someone is breathing.

Kennaley said Zoom court arraignments and appearances can be done on a smartphone or laptop.

He said when Melvindale started housing prisoners with Dearborn, the state of Michigan removed the Breathalyzer equipment from the station because there is a shortage of the equipment statewide.

“So, if we went in-house, we would have to work on trying to get another Breathalyzer for if we arrest drunks,” he said. “So, there are a few things that we would have two months to figure out.”

Kennaley said the Police Department would have to hire qualified people to monitor prisoners if it reactivated the city’s lockup. Road supervisors could be used during the week if they have a prisoner, but that position isn’t scheduled on weekends.

He said the city would have to acquire liability insurance for prisoners in its own facility, as well, if they weren’t using the services of another city’s jail.

“Now we have to come up with a solution, and there are a lot of variables that are involved,” Kennaley said.

He said Melvindale hopes to continue to use Dearborn’s dispatch center for 911 calls.

Kennaley said if no other police department will take Melvindale’s prisoners, they will have to immediately do some personnel restructuring.

Shahin did not respond to a request for comment by press time.