Taylor City Council fails to select new member

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR – The City Council remains unable to select a new councilmember following Butch Ramik’s resignation, which was prompted by retiring Wayne County Commissioner Ray Basham’s nomination of Ramik to the seat.

Basham’s nomination was disregarded by the WCC, which instead appointed former state Rep. Alex Garza to the position.

Ramik has stated it would be an honor to return to the council, but he has not been nominated by one of his former colleagues.

At the Feb. 6 council meeting, Councilmember Angie Winton nominated Gerald Thomas, who currently serves on the Taylor Brownfield Redevelopment Authority. His nomination was defeated 2-4, with Doug Geiss and Winton voting yes, and Jill Brandana, Charley Johnson, Lindsey Rose and Tina Daniels voting no.

At the Jan. 3 council meeting, Daniels nominated Amy Atwood, who had run unsuccessfully for a council seat in the past. The motion failed 2-4, with Daniels and Rose in favor, and Johnson, Winton, Geiss and Brandana opposed.

Winton nominated former Councilmember Caroline Patts at the Jan. 3 meeting, with the motion failing 3-3, with Johnson, Winton and Geiss in favor, and Rose, Daniels and Brandana opposed.

No nominations were taken at the Jan. 16 meeting, despite a quorum being present, because the body wanted all members to be present for a vote.

The council’s next regularly scheduled meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at Taylor City Hall, 23555 Goddard Road.