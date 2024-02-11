Town hall on Feb. 15 to discuss Dearborn Public Schools, Henry Ford College millage renewals

DEARBORN — Community members interested in learning more about two proposed school funding issues on the Feb. 27 ballot are invited to a town hall meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 15 in the board room at the district’s Administrative Service Center, 18700 Audette St.

Representatives from Dearborn Public Schools and the Henry Ford College will talk about millage proposals each institution has on the presidential primary ballot. Questions will also be accepted from the audience.

Residents can attend the meeting or watch it live on the district’s YouTube and Facebook. Those watching live will be able to submit questions via a Google Form.

School district voters will have two local questions on the ballot.

Dearborn Public Schools is asking voters for an operating millage renewal. The operating millage generates $41 million for the district’s general fund, about 16 percent of that fund. The money is used for everyday expenses like staffing, classroom materials, after school activities, busing, utilities and more.

The ballot question would lower the maximum rate homeowners can pay for the operating millage from the existing 6.17 mills to a new maximum of 4 mills. The actual rate would vary based on state law. The tax rate for businesses would stay at 18 mills, which was established when Proposal A was enacted in 1994.

Residents can learn more about the proposal on the district website. An explanation of the ballot language is also available.

Henry Ford College is asking voters to reapprove 4 mills of taxes. The college ballot question combines into one vote a 1-mill tax that expires this year and 3 mills that expire next year. That revenue covers 20 percent of the college’s operating costs. More information is available on the college’s website.

Dearborn Public Schools and Henry Ford College cover the same geographic area. Both include almost all of Dearborn and a section of Dearborn Heights northeast of Telegraph and Ford roads.