Inkster man found dead in Dearborn Heights jail

HEIGHTS – An investigation is under way into the Feb. 15 death of a 63-year-old Inkster man being held at the Police Department jail.

Officials from the Police Department joined Michigan State Police officials this morning in investigating the overnight death of the prisoner.

The man being held on a felony operating while intoxicated charge, was discovered unresponsive by police officers during a routine cell check about 8 p.m. Feb. 15. The officers provided emergency assistance until firefighters arrived and transported the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Cause of death is unknown.

Michigan State Police was contacted as part of the Police Department’s standard protocol, which is conducting an independent investigation into the death. Also as part of its internal protocol, the Police Department is conducting its own internal investigation.

“This is truly an unfortunate situation” Mayor Bill Bazzi said. “We look forward to learning the results of the ongoing investigations by both the DHPD and the MSP, which will be released to the public as soon as they are completed. In the meantime, we offer our sincere condolences to the family of this gentleman.”