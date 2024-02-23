Allen Park PD declines to give Melvindale PD jail privileges

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE – Following the Dearborn Police Department’s revocation of jail privileges after May 9, Melvindale Mayor Nicole Shkira said Feb. 21 that the Allen Park Police Department declined to provide jail privileges.

Shkira said Allen Park City Manager Mark Kibby, Mayor Gail McLeod and Police Chief Chris Egan met and decided that Allen Park did not want to take on the liability for housing Melvindale’s prisoners.

Shkira said she has emailed city officials in River Rouge and Lincoln Park, and is waiting for a response.

“My recommendation would be that we go back to Dearborn and ask for an extension,” she said. “I don’t believe financially we can take on that burden to house prisoners in our jail.”

She said she was uncertain what would be needed if the Melvindale Police Department needed to reactivate its own holding cells.

Shkira said they would hope that the city could find a neighboring police department willing to contract with Melvindale that is within close driving distance, and would be willing to negotiate an affordable contract with the city.

City Councilmember Joe Jackson suggested that City Attorney Larry Coogan reach out to other municipalities on behalf of the city to obtain jail privileges. The council then passed a resolution, which it unanimously supported for Coogan to make enquiries on the city’s behalf.