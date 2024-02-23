Dingell holds Downriver Town Hall with EPA, EGLE reps

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON – U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-6th District) held a Downriver Environmental Town Hall Feb. 21 with Environmental Protection Agency and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy representatives.

The evening event, held at Trenton’s Westfield Center, provided an opportunity for local residents and community representatives to ask questions about the cleanups at the McLouth and Arkema sites and the proposed dredging of the Detroit River Trenton Channel.

Among those joining Dingell were Scott Ireland, deputy director of the Land, Chemicals and Redevelopment Division of USEPA Region 5; Phil Roos, director of the Michigan Department of EGLE; and Tracy Kecskemeti, assistant division director, Materials Management Division of EGLE.

During the question-and-answer portion, protestors twice disrupted the Town Hall with emotionally-voiced concerns about the situation in Gaza. Dingell invited the protesters to call her office for a meeting time, after which they were escorted out by Trenton police officers.

Dingell said Downriver communities will face their challenges head-on to protect its air, water and soil, while still supporting its tax base and local businesses.

She said the Downriver Community Conference has one of the strongest Brownfield programs in the country, has received a lot of federal money, and will continue to work to get that funding.

“Since its creation, the DCC has received and administered over $19 million in Brownfield funding, and assisted in more than 200 sites, accounting for more than $600 million of investment, creating jobs at the same time and increasing the tax base of local Downriver communities,” Dingell said. “We were so successful that the EPA held its national Brownfield conference in Michigan and highlighted the success of the Downriver program.”

She said she’s proud that the McLouth site buildings are down and the site is being cleaned up.

“We’re going to talk about what’s oozing there and how it can be addressed,” Dingell said. “Together we can make a difference.”

She said getting the McLouth site Superfund money was a historic win. However, she said there is a reason it remains under EPA and EGLE oversight, and that is because the job is not finished.

“Much more work is required,” she said. “Work that has to be done safely and carried out with input from the residents.”

Dingell said the continued cleanup at the Arkema site has understandably frustrated and raised concerns.

“The EPA and EGLE have demonstrated their agencies’ attentiveness to these challenges and they want to work with us,” she said.