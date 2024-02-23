DPS Parent University sessions return for very young children and their caregivers

DEARBORN — Parents are every child’s first teachers, and Dearborn Public Schools is offering some free lessons for those teachers.

Parent University will be held this year on three Fridays: March 8, April 26 and May 17. The free, one-hour sessions are open to parents or other caregivers and their children ages 6 months to preschool.

“The program is interactive for parents and children,” said Early Childhood Coordinator Amy Modica, who oversees Parent University. “It gives parents easy, practical and inexpensive ideas to help foster child development and to strengthen the parent-child bond.”

The classes will be offered at four locations on each of the Fridays. Cotter Early Childhood Center, Henry Ford Elementary and River Oaks Elementary will hold sessions from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Salina Elementary will host its sessions from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Each event will offer every child a free snack, craft, and book. Staff will sing, play and engage in educational activities that help young children build the skills they need to become strong students.

Parents are asked to reserve their child’s spot so staff can bring enough materials for all the children. Register for free Parent University with this link, email [email protected], or call the Parent University registration number at 313-827-6172 (leave a voicemail).

Each session will have its own theme. March 8 is birthday party. April 26 is spring celebration, and May 17 is field day.