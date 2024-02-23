Melvindale Police Chief Dan Jones retiring March 11

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE – Police Chief Dan Jones announced his March 11 retirement date during the Feb. 21 City Council meeting.

Jones thanked the council members, department heads, city employees, and all the current and past police officers he has worked with for the past 25 plus years.

“I’d like to thank all the residents that I’ve met over the years, and your support for the city and the police department,” he said.

City Manager Rich Ortiz thanked Jones for his service to the city and requested the council to approve Jones’ $80,160 payout.

The council went into closed session to discuss Lt. Robert Kennaley’s contract as the incoming police chief, as well as another unrelated matter.

Kennaley said that when he started with Melvindale, Jones was his field training officer.

“He’s the one that trained me, and got me where I am today,” Kennaley said. “I’ve learned everything that I know through Dan Jones.”

Kennaley said he followed in Jones’ footsteps when he was a corporal, and when Kennaley became a sergeant, Jones became a lieutenant, and when Jones became chief, Kennaley became a lieutenant.

“I finally catch up to him and now he’s retiring,” he said amid laughter. “He’s not giving me the opportunity to enjoy being at his side, neck and neck, brother and brother.”

Kennaley said that Jones is family, and there isn’t anything he wouldn’t do for him.

“We work as a team and I’m going to be losing my right arm,” he said. “So, I don’t have my right arm anymore.”

Kennaley said their time together has been “a blessing and a phenomenal ride.”

“I don’t want to see him go, but on the other side, I kind of do,” he said to laughter. “No matter where he goes or what he does, he’s going to be phenomenal, if it’s fishing, if it’s camping – whatever he does, he’s going to be phenomenal at it, because that’s the type of individual that he is.”