Michigan’s oldest Memorial Day Parade returns to Dearborn May 27

DEARBORN – Celebrating its 98th year, the annual Dearborn Memorial Day Parade will take place on May 27, along Michigan Avenue in west Dearborn. Hosted by the city and the Dearborn Allied War Veterans Council, this year’s parade will pay special tribute to Purple Heart recipients.

As one of the largest Memorial Day parades in the United States and the oldest in Michigan, the event features over 80 regional officials, marching bands, and community groups. It concludes with a Remembrance Ceremony in honor of those who lost their lives while serving their country.

Parade Schedule

The parade will begin at approximately 9:30 a.m. with a military funeral procession. The grand marshal and parade groups will follow. A Remembrance Ceremony will be held at noon on the lawn of the Dearborn Historical Museum, 915 S. Brady St.

The public is invited.

Route Information

The 2024 parade route will again take place on Michigan Avenue in west Dearborn due to continued Michigan Department of Transportation construction elsewhere in the city. The route will begin at Nowlin Street and move eastward, ending at South Brady.

Public traffic will be closed on the following roads for the duration of the parade:

• Michigan Avenue (eastbound and westbound) between West Outer Drive and Evergreen Road.

• South Brady between Michigan Avenue and Cherry Hill Road.

• Garrison Place.

How to Participate

The city invites military and veterans groups, marching bands, and school and community groups from Dearborn and neighboring communities to apply to participate in the parade. The digital application forms are:

• Dearborn Memorial Day Parade – Participant Application 2024

• Hold Harmless Agreement

Applications and Hold Harmless Agreements must be submitted by April 26.

Paper participant applications and hold harmless agreements may be retrieved from the Dearborn Administrative Center, 16901 Michigan Ave.

If accepted, participants will receive further information and parade rules from city staff via email.

Sponsorships

Opportunities to support the parade can be found at CityofDearborn.org.

For additional information, contact Erica Marra, Special Event & Outreach manager, at [email protected].