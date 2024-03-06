Dearborn Schools, Henry Ford College voters pass millages

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Both the public schools operating millage renewal and the Henry Ford College operating millage proposition were passed Feb. 27 by the school district’s voters.

The HFC operating millage renewal was approved by two-thirds of the voters, with 13,047 (66.32 percent) in favor and 6,626 (33.68 percent) opposed.

The DPS operating millage renewal was approved by 14,132 (71.65 percent) of the voters, with 5,592 percent (28.35) opposed.

HFC President Russell Kavalhuna said everyone at the college was grateful to the voters for their support of the 8-year operating renewal millage.

“I was, and remain, excited by your core belief in public education,” he said. “We take very seriously that trust that you have given us to provide the outstanding education and services that you expect and deserve.”

Kavalhuna thanked the board of trustees and employees for spreading the word about HFC’s value to the community, and specifically thanked Sam Bazzi for his critical translation services to the Arabic-speaking community.

He thanked the mayor and city council for their support, as well.

Kavalhuna said HFC is excited about its plans to grow and improve its campuses in the years to come, which will include a modern and service-oriented “front door” on Evergreen Road, and new student and community educational and collaboration spaces.

“Our goal is to be Michigan’s leader on student success, and this vote of support will keep us on track,” he said. “Because of you, our community and teammates, we will joyfully continue the never-ending mission of transforming lives and building better futures for students.”

DPS Supt. Glenn Maleyko extended his appreciation for the operating millage renewal and for voters caring about the district’s students.

“Renewal of this millage will maintain $41 million of the district’s general fund budget and ensure our per-pupil funding levels remain at state-approved levels,” he said. “These funds, which are used to cover the day-to-day costs of running the district, will help us maintain the progress and success we have seen in our schools.”

Maleyko said that progress includes a 96 percent graduation rate, art and music offered at every grade level, middle and high school athletics offered without a “pay to play” fee, lower class sizes, and nearly double the number of social workers since before the pandemic to address student social-emotional health.

He also noted the district’s highest dual high school-college enrollment in the state, and the 600 free preschool spots offered at 15 locations.

“Your actions on election day sent a clear message that residents in our district are committed to maintaining quality schools in our community,” Maleyko said. “Whether you displayed a lawn sign, attended a meeting, worked a poll or simply cast your vote in favor of the renewal, your efforts made a difference.”