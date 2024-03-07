Taylor City Council still unable to approve new member

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR – The City Council continued to be unable to find a council candidate capable of receiving the four needed majority votes to fill the seat following Butch Ramik’s Dec. 13 resignation.

Ramik was expecting to fulfill the balance of retiring Wayne County Commissioner Ray Basham’s term, which ran through the end of 2024, based on Basham’s recommendation, but the body voted Jan. 4 to instead seat and past Taylor City Councilmember and former state Rep. Alex Garza.

Since January, the City Council has failed to approve a new nominee.

During the Feb. 20 council meeting, resident Jack Hayden was nominated by Councilmember Jill Brandana, with Councilmembers Brandana and Doug Geiss in favor and Charley Johnson, Angie Winton, Lindsey Rose and Tina Daniels opposed.

Brandana then nominated Butch Ramik to refill the seat he vacated, but the council deadlocked, with Brandana, Rose and Daniels in favor and Johnson, Winton and Geiss opposed.

At the March 5 council meeting, Johnson nominated resident Nick Dmitruchina, with Johnson, Winton and Geiss in favor, and Daniels, Rose and Brandana opposed.

Johnson then nominated resident Ron Thiede, with Johnson, Winton and Geiss in favor, and Daniels, Rose and Brandana opposed.

Several residents spoke to the body during public comment time, urging the council members to work together to find a candidate that the majority could support.

The next regular council meeting is at 6:30 p.m. March 19 in the City Hall council chambers, 23555 Goddard Road.