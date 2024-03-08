Annapolis HS Black Student Union recognized at Heights Council meeting

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS – The Annapolis High School Black Student Union was recognized Feb. 29 during Black History Month by the City Council, along with District 7 School Board Trustee Leslie Windless.

City Councilmember Hassan Ahmad said the Black Student Union at AHS promotes and celebrates Black culture, which he said is inspirational and commendable.

“Since its inception, the Black Student Union has been a beacon of light in our community, actively engaging in various community service projects that have made a tangible difference in the lives of many,” he said. “From Operation Big Book Bag providing school supplies to elementary students to clothing drives for the less fortunate, their impact has been profound and far reaching.”

Ahmad said the group’s commitment to service extends to the Dearborn Heights Help’s on the Way client service center and other metropolitan Detroit area shelters.

“Their efforts in organizing food drives for Black History Month and educational initiatives like Black History Trivia and A Moment in Black History are not just events,” he said. “They are transformative experiences that promote awareness and appreciation of African American culture and history.”

Ahmad said the group’s involvement in fundraising activities such as the March of Dimes showcase their dedication to supporting important causes and making a positive impact on society.

He said the group plans to collect personal care products for women experiencing homelessness, which demonstrates the members’ compassion and desire to promote inclusiveness within the community.

“Your passion, hard work and commitment to service are truly outstanding,” Ahmad said. “You are an inspiration to us all, and I am proud to stand here today to honor and celebrate your achievements.”

He praised them for embodying the spirit of Black History Month, and said their efforts are a testament to the power of unity, education and service while building a strong future for the community.

“Congratulations on all your accomplishments,” Ahmad said. “I look forward to witnessing your continued success and impact in the years to come.”

Councilmember Mo Baydoun said Windless brought the work of Annapolis High School’s Black Student Union to the council’s attention.

“Congratulations to you and your continued success,” he said to the group.

Windless said Black Student Unions are a key part of the Civil Rights Movement, with the first group formed in 1966, and serve as a safe, inclusive space for the Black student experience at high schools and colleges nationwide.

“In high schools, specifically, they foster a sense of belonging and positive impact on academic success,” she said. “Historically, these types of groups have been met with resistance, but we can be proud that our students are being met with love and community support.”

Windless said the AHS group has worked diligently to be a beacon of light in the community, and they have increased the presence of Black History Month celebrations.

“These students are truly what it means to be the ‘D-7 District difference,’ as our diversity is our superpower,” she said.

Windless thanked Carlotta R. Prince for sponsoring and supporting the students of the Black Student Union.