Hussein Farhat named new DH director of emergency management

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS – Law enforcement veteran Hussein Farhat was appointed as the city’s director of emergency management March 4 by Mayor Bill Bazzi.

“He has a vast knowledge and base of contacts in the public safety arena, which will serve him well as our city’s emergency management director,” Bazzi said.

In the role, Farhat will be responsible for all facets of the city’s disaster preparedness initiatives and will serve as a resource for emergency responders during emergencies such as storms, flooding and power outages.

He replaces Bob Ankrapp, who will take on the role of the city’s public information officer and public relations point person.

Farhat began his 29-year law enforcement career as a deputy sheriff with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, after which he joined the Romulus Police Department, rising from patrol officer to detective. While there, he was reassigned to the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Detroit Transportation Interdiction Unit as a task force agent, investigating a wide range of crimes and working as an undercover narcotics agent.

He also initiated several Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force operations targeting major international drug trafficking organizations while with the DEA DTIU.

In 2005, Hussein became a special agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration, where he served as an undercover special agent with the Detroit Field Division.

He worked with the DEA South American Region and with the DEA Detroit Field Office, where he worked with the Michigan State Police Western Wayne Narcotics Team, and ended his tour at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

Farhat then returned to the Romulus Police Department, where he served as the lead investigator on violent crime investigations prior to his February 2024 retirement.

From 1997 to 2001, he taught at the Wayne County Regional Police Academy.

Farhat has a bachelor’s degree in science from Eastern Michigan University, and has completed extensive training coursework in advanced law enforcement topics and techniques.