MDOT to close and repair Telegraph I-75 connector in mid-March

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR – The Michigan Department of Transportation will begin a two-year, $18.5 million project in mid-March to replace and repair bridges on the Telegraph to I-75 connector between I-75 and Eureka Road.

Two bridges will be replaced and four will be repaired, along with roadway repairs.

In mid-March, the northbound I-75 to Telegraph Road connector will be closed until late fall for bridge and road repairs. The recommended detour will be to Southfield Road.

In early April, northbound Telegraph will be reduced to one lane through late fall from Pennsylvania Road to north of Eureka Road to replace the Frank and Poet Drain Bridge, with drivers urged to avoid the route.

The southbound Telegraph-I-75 connector will be rebuilt and repaired in 2025.