Soup Day serves up community support for the Salvation Army

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – Downriver restaurants tempted appetites for a good cause March 5 during the annual Soup Day fundraiser for the Downriver Salvation Army, held this year at the Grecian Center.

Lt. Shawn Sutter of the Downriver Salvation Army said the amazing support from the community and participating restaurants helps support the Downriver Salvation Army’s Breaking Bread program.

He said Breaking Bread is a meal serve program they do each Tuesday and Thursday.

“We serve a hot meal to the community,” Sutter said. “Anyone is welcome to come and enjoy, or you have the option to sit down or get it to go, and it’s been going on for many, many years.”

He said the Soup Day fundraiser is in its third decade, with a four-year break during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When we got here, we didn’t know anything about it,” Sutter said. “We just brought it back this year and now it’s here to stay.”

He said about 18 local restaurants participated in this year’s Soup Day.

Sutter said he enjoyed sampling the different chili-based soups.

“I’m a big chili fan, so, we had the white chicken chili, the Buffalo chili, Famous Dave’s chili – I’m a fan of anything with a cream base,” he said.

Sutter said that while the $10 entry free supports the Salvation Army, attendees can support local restaurants by tasting now and then visiting them later.

Dan Galeski, a member of the Downriver Salvation Army advisory board, said the fundraiser lets them help people with food insecurity.

He said they have clothing for those in need, and they will help people navigate the referral system if they need housing or help paying utility bills.

“We take care of a lot of people in the whole Downriver area,” Galeski said.

Lt. Audrey Sutter of the Salvation Army said the turnout for Soup Day was amazing.

“So many people have come to help support the Salvation Army and our Breaking Bread program, which is our meal share program,” she said. “God has done such a remarkable thing, getting all these people here.”

Sutter said they were worried about reviving Soup Day post-pandemic, but Downriver residents have remained loyal to the tradition.

“It’s just amazing that so many people have come and are so excited to see this Soup Day and hear all of the people talk about how happy they are that it’s back and that they love Soup Day, so it’s just awesome,” she said. “We have amazing support from the whole Downriver community, and we are grateful for that.”

Sutter said that while she enjoyed Famous Dave’s chili, she was disappointed that she didn’t get to sample the dill pickle soup from Biddle Hall.

She said the loaded baked potato soup from the Jo Brighton Skills Center was very good.

Sutter said the Salvation Army’s Breaking Bread program, which Soup Day helps support, is sometimes the only hot meal that people will have that day.

She said the program is open to anyone, not just homeless people, and by providing food and care, they are showing love for those in need.

Sutter said with inflation, food insecurity is somewhat of an invisible problem in the community.

She said the Downriver Salvation Army has a community food pantry that is open once a month.

Sutter thanked volunteer coordinator Debbie Budny for organizing Soup Day along with the Salvation Army advisory board.