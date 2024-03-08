Southgate honors Downriver Mutual Aid firefighters

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – Mayor Joseph Kuspa and public safety officials recognized responders from seven Downriver Mutual Aid cities March 6 for their help fighting the Oct. 3 Southgate Meadows senior apartment complex fire.

Kuspa was joined by Public Safety Director Joseph Marsh, Fire Chief Justin Graves and Police Chief Mark Mydlarz who recognized their Downriver Mutual Aid partners from Allen Park, Brownstown Township, Ecorse, Riverview, Taylor, Trenton and Wyandotte.

The Southgate Anderson High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps provided the color guard for the event.

The Downriver Mutual Aid communities received teamwork and state of Michigan recognitions, with Public Safety Meritorious ribbons awarded to Capt. James Schmittou, Fire Marshall Jeff Niemann, Lt. Ken Kilander and Lt. Brian Klonowski.

Staff leadership awards were given to Parks and Recreation Director Julie Goddard, Department of Public Services Director Kevin Anderson, Library Director Don Priest and Senior Center Coordinator Diane Grabowski for their help with the displaced residents in the aftermath.

For bravery and courage, the Purple Heart Award was presented to Allen Park Firefighter Tom Malcolm, and Medal of Valor Awards were given to Wyandotte Police Officers Jordan Judge and Kyle Gouth.

In addition, Meritorious Service Valor Awards were given to Southgate Police Officers Sgt. Nicholas Merony, Det. Sgt. Nathan Mosczynski, and Officers Ryan Lynch, Harkiran Sembhi, Adam Willinger, Thomas McClure and Morgan Parish, and Southgate Firefighters Sgt. Tim Georvassilis, Sgt. Austin Winrow, and Firefighters Brendan Pawlaczyk, Joel Martin, Chris Campbell and Brandon Hicks.