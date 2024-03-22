Behind the scenes: Preparing THF carousel for opening day

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – The historic Herschell Spillman Carousel at The Henry Ford was quiet and still as artist Julie Fournier worked during March to restore the carousel animals in anticipation of spring.

However, as one walks around the eerily quiet carousel, one can almost hear the joyful strains of the calliope in one’s mind and feel the rush of air as animals spin past in anticipation of the April 12 Member Preview Day.

Fournier said she was doing some vehicle pinstriping during a Woodward Dream Cruise when she caught the eye of someone from an automotive body shop who asked her to do some work for them. When The Henry Ford asked the shop to do some detail work on the Baldwin locomotive, she put in a bid for the work and got the job. From there, she was contracted to do some work on the historic Herschell Spillman Carousel.

She said she began to research the history of the carousel on her own time to discover what the carousel animals should look like historically, as well as to learn what type of paint works best to repair nicks and gouges, as well as holds up to the many riders.

Fournier said she loves to see people enjoying the carousel.

“It’s being used by so many people, and they are making these lifelong memories,” she said. “I think it is a wonderful thing that they are getting to enjoy the history, and getting to touch it and build all these bonds with each other.”

Fournier said the restoration work she does each year allows visitors to come back year after year and enjoy the carousel. She said laser-like focus and a passion for the work allow her to do well at it.

“When I’m doing art work, it’s a great thing,” she said. “I’m cursed with a gift. I do have to have a lot of attention to detail. The color matching has to be spot on. If it looks like a polka dot, it’s not going to look good.”

Fournier said she is demanding of herself to get the work exactly right.

“I have this just really intense focus when I am working, to the point where I may not notice that I am getting cold, that I don’t notice that I am getting hungry until I stop working for about five minutes,” she said. “I just don’t notice it when I am working because my brain is just so focused.”

Jacob Hildebrandt, manager of the Historic Operating Machinery Department at The Henry Ford, sees the carousel from a different perspective.

He said about 200,000 people ride the carousel each year, which incurs wear and tear to the carousel animals.

“They are seated directly on painted surfaces, which is unusual for museum artifacts that you are not usually allowed to touch, let alone sit on,” Hildebrandt said.

He said when children come to the carousel directly from the sandbox area of the nearby playground with sand on their clothes, that can impact the carousel animal finish, but none of the surfaces that visitors are touching are actual historic finishes.

Hildebrandt said just the abrasion of people sitting on the carousel animals causes wear, and sometimes deeper scratches can occur from the buckles on people’s clothing.

He said when The Henry Ford acquired the carousel in the 1970s, they had restoration specialist Anthony “Tony” Orlando restore the carousel animals.

Eight of the animals are on a fixed base, while 32 of them move. One of the seats rocks, while the other three are stationery.

The machinery that drives the carousel is modern, with many safety devices added that start and slow the carousel gradually, so it doesn’t jerk.

Hildebrandt said the carousel has a daily safety inspection and is lubricated weekly.

He said many memories are made on the carousel, which is close to another favorite village spot: the frozen custard stand.

To plan a visit to discover the carousel in person, go to thehenryford.org.

For more information about artist Julie Fournier, go to juliefournier.com.