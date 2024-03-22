Dearborn buildings closed March 29 for Good Friday

DEARBORN – The Dearborn Administrative Center, 19th District Court, and all Dearborn Public Library branches will be closed on March 29, in observance of Good Friday.

The Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave., will be open during regular business hours from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Senior Services Center will be closed for the holiday.

The Dearborn Ice Skating Center, 14900 Ford Road, will be open during its regular hours on March 29. For more information on ice time availability, call 313-943-4098.

The COMPAC and DISC will be closed for the Easter holiday on March 31.

Curbside trash and recycling collection are not affected by either holiday. The normal collection schedule will continue between March 25 and 29.